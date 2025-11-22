The Katsina State Government has summoned Malam Yahaya Masusauka for allegedly contravening the general principles of Islamic law during his regular teachings and preaching.

This was announced by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Abdullahi Faskari, in a statement issued in Katsina by Ibrahim Almu-Gafai, his Director of Press.

According to him, the state government had earlier received complaints that the teachings and preaching of Masusauka contravened the general principles of Islamic Law He explained, “The government equally received another complaint from the side of Masusauka, that members of Jama’atu Izalatul Bidia are insulting and threatening to attack hím.

“In an attempt to address the issues, the above concerns were forwarded to the Katsina Emirate Council, where both sides were invited for a discussion. “At the end of which, the Emir, Alhaji Abdulmuminu Kabir-Usman, admonished that nobody is permitted to conduct preaching and teachings in such a way as to offend another.