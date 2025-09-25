Katsina Govt Sacks 3,488 Staff Over Fraud

The Katsina State Government has sacked 3,488 workers from 34 Local Government Councils (LGC) and Local Education Authorities (LEA) after a biometric screening exercise exposed widespread fraud.

New Telegraph reports that the development followed a committee’s report on Wednesday during the State Executive Council meeting, where top government officials and members of the Biometric Screening Committee were in attendance.

According to the report, the screening covered 50,172 staff, out of which 46,380 were verified, while the rest were found with fake credentials, ghost postings, absenteeism, or declined to appear.

Governor Dikko Radda directed that the findings be turned into a White Paper for full implementation, while disclosing that Local Governments currently have about half a billion naira saved, which will reach ₦5.7 billion with the committee’s findings.

The governor emphasised that reducing this burden will free up more funds to support grassroots development.

READ ALSO:

The governor said, “We have been in the system for a long time, and we know these things exist. Many people complained and even warned me that the Committee’s work could damage my politics and cost me elections.

“But I was not worried, because the situation in Katsina required reforming the system and doing the right thing.

“Despite high revenue allocations, many local governments in Katsina still struggle to pay salaries. Councils such as Kafur, Malumfashi, and Daura carry very heavy wage bills, mostly due to workers who are not genuine.

“I did this to save the state from the grip of a few. This is how we can have money to work for the general people in our local governments,” Radda said.

The exercise has created the first-ever unified digital database of all LGC and LEA staff in the state’s history while projecting monthly savings of N453.3 million if recommendations are fully implemented.

The 10-member committee uncovered falsified birth certificates, underage employment, illegal promotions, and cases where staff positions were sublet to others.

It also recovered ₦4.6m from officers drawing double salaries or collecting pay while on leave of absence.

Committee chairman Abdullahi A. Gagare said the exercise also exposed the Education Secretary of Zango LEA, who allegedly connived with others to insert 24 ghost workers, describing it as a “serious breach of trust.”