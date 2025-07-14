Katsina Govt Declares Monday Work-Free Day In Honour Of Buhari

Kastina state Governor, Dikko Radda declared Monday, July 14, 2025 as a work-free day in the state to honour former President, Muhammadu Buhari, who died on Sunday, July 13, 2025, in London.

According to a statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Abdullahi Faskari, the holiday is intended to enable workers and residents of Buhari’s home state to join the rest of the country in mourning the loss and offering prayers for the late leader.

The statement noted that Governor Radda expressed profound condolences to the family of the late President, the people of the state, and the entire nation, describing the former President Muhammadu Buhari as a great leader, a hero, a true democrat and a patriotic elder statesman whose life was dedicated to the service of Nigeria.

He prayed to Almighty Allah to grant mercy to the gentle soul of the late President, forgive his shortcomings, and reward his good deeds with Jannatul Firdaus.