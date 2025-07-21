Katsina Governor Survives Car Crash

Kaduna State Governor, Dikko Radda, experienced a close shave in a minor accident while traveling along the Daura-Katsina Road on Sunday evening.

This was after he visited the residence of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari in Daura.

New Telegraph Online gathered that the information was dispersed through a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Mohammed. The confirmation assured the public that he sustained no fatal injuries and remains in high spirits while receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Center.

“We are pleased to confirm that the Governor is in good health and stable condition, with no serious injuries sustained,” the statement read.

He also added that the Governor expresses his gratitude to Almighty Allah for His protection and to his well-wishers for their prayers and concern.