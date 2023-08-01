Katsina gov to establish Zakkat commission

Katsina State Governor Dikko Radda says he will transmit a bill to the House of Assembly for the establishment of Zakkat (Alms) and Waqaf Commission.

He stated this in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary Ibrahim Kaula yesterday.

According to the statement, the governor spoke on Sunday at the foundation laying ceremony of 400 housing units in the Dandagoro in Batagarwa Local Government Area.

“The commission will empower the existing Zakkat and Waqaf board to effectively coordinate the activities of Zakkat’s disbursement,” Radda said in the statement.

While commending the Chairman of the Atta’awwun Islamic Foundation Dr Ahmad Musa-Abdullahi for initiating the housing project, Radda donated N5 million to the project.

He said the state government and the 34 local government councils would also contribute N100 million to facilitate its smooth execution, adding that it would accommodate orphans and displaced persons across the state.

The statement also quoted Atta’awuni, as saying the project was designed with schools, health centres, plant nurseries and skill acquisition centres.

He commended the Muslim community in the state and those from Niger Republic, Ghana, Saudi Arabia and the United States for contributing to the project.