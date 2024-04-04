Katsina Gov Tackles Dmo Over Fresh Loan Claim

The Katsina State government said yesterday that it has not borrowed any loan since its inception on May 29. The government is responding to a claim by the Debt Management Office (DMO) indicating that the state, alongside others, collected fresh loans. Governor Dikko Radd in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary Ibrahim Kaula-Mohammed faulted the report. According to him his government has been occupied with repaying subsisting loans secured by previous administrations since it came on board.

He said: “Not a single new loan has been collected by the present All Progressives Congress (APC) government in Katsina. “This is not to say that the state government will not borrow whenever the need arises. It could borrow to improve the lot of its people. “At the moment, however, there is no new loan”, he said. He appreciated the efforts by the media to keep the public informed about government activities.