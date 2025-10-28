Katsina Gov Swears In Three New Judges

Governor Dikko Umaru Radda of Katsina State, on Tuesday, swore in three new Judges of the State High Court, urging them to uphold public trust with integrity, fairness and the fear of God.

The newly appointed Judges include Barrister Maryam Umaru Abdullahi, Barrister Shamsuddeen Abdurrahman Ƴammama and Barrister Abubakar Muhammad Dikko.

The highly attended swearing-in ceremony at the Government House played host to dignitaries from the Executive, Legislative, and Judicial arms of government, as well as members of the State Executive Council, traditional rulers and family members of the appointees.

Governor Radda, while speaking at the event, described the swearing-in as “A remarkable milestone in the state’s judicial history,” noting the appointment of the new Judges would strengthen the judiciary and enhance effective justice delivery across Katsina State.

He congratulated the new Judges and commended the State Judicial Service Commission for conducting a thorough and merit-based selection process that produced credible and qualified appointees.

Radda also expressed confidence that the new Judges will contribute meaningfully to the administration of justice in the state, given their impressive qualifications and years of professional experience.

He said: “Everyone looks up to you for justice—both those who have a voice and those who do not. Especially those who do not. I believe your position will guide you to the right path if you perform your duties with diligence and sincerity.”

Radda prayed for divine wisdom, patience and strength for the judges to carry out their duties with fairness, courage, and humility.

He assured that his administration will continue to support the judiciary and the legislature to ensure harmony and effective collaboration among the three arms of government.

He also emphasised the importance of timely justice delivery, warning that delays in judgment could weaken public trust in the judicial system.