Katsina Gov Signs 2026 Budget Appropriation Bill Into Law

Katsina State Governor Dikko Umaru Radda has signed into law the Katsina State 2026 Budget.

Presenting the 2026 budget appropriation bill to Governor Dikko Radda at the Government House Council Chamber in Katsina on Tuesday for assent, the Speaker Katsina State House of Assembly, Mallam Nasiru Yahaya Daura, said the budget remain the same as was presented to the House by Governor Radda three weeks ago.

He said after careful scrutiny by the Assembly appropriation committee members they found the budget as all inclusive having found the budget tagged as “Building your future’ to contain what was the people at the 361 wards of the state contributed on what they needed in their various wards have no choice other than to let it go as it was presented.