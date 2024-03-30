Katsina Gov Seeks Cooperation Between Christians, Muslims Amid Easter Celebration

The Governor of Katsina State, Mallam Dikko Umaru Radda, has called for cooperation and understanding within religion bodies in the state to further foster inter-faith harmony and lasting peace.

Radda made the call in his Easter Message to Christians acknowledging the significance of the occasion and its message of hope and renewal.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed, the governor stressed the importance of peaceful coexistence between Muslims and Christians in Katsina.

READ ALSO:

He called for continued understanding and tolerance, stressing that both faiths promote the values of love, compassion and forgiveness.

While acknowledging the security challenges faced by the state, Radda stressed the importance of unity in overcoming them.

Specifically, he implored Christians to use the Easter season as an opportunity to pray for lasting peace in Katsina.

“Together, as people of faith, we can defeat the forces of evil that threatens our communities.

“Let us embrace the spirit of Easter and work together to build a more peaceful and prosperous Katsina for all,” Radda said.