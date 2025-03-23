Share

Hajiya Safara’u Umaru Barebari, the mother of Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has passed away, Sunday Telegraph reports.

A family source who confirmed her death said she died in the early hours of Sunday, March 23 after a brief illness.

Describing her as “A pillar of support and a mother to all,” a close associate of the family said her kindness and wisdom will be deeply missed.

“She lived a life of humility and generosity, always ensuring those around her were cared for,” the source added.

Hajiya Safara’u was the mother of not just Governor Radda but also other notable figures, including the Village Head of Radda, Alhaji Kabir Umar Radda, and Hajiya Hauwa Umar Radda, the former wife of late President Umaru Musa Yar’adua.

As of the time of filing this report, sympathizers have been trooping in to pay their condolences to the bereaved family.

