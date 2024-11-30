Katsina Gov Approves ₦70,000 Minimum Wage For Workers

Share

The Governor of Katsina State, Dikko Umar Radda has announced the approval of a new minimum wage of ₦70,000 for civil servants across the state.

Announcing the development in a statement issued on Saturday, the Governor said the decision follows thorough negotiations.

According to Governor Radda, the new wage structure will be implemented beginning December 2024 and it apply to employees in all sectors, including the state civil service, Local Government Areas, and the Local Education Authority.

Expressing his gratitude to workers for their patience and understanding during the negotiation process, Radda commended their dedication and emphasized the critical role of civil servants in the state’s progress.

READ ALSO:

“I encourage you to embrace a culture rooted in hard work, honesty, and productivity, recognizing the important role each of you plays in our collective efforts,” he said.

This development aligns with the national push for better remuneration of workers.

It shows the Katsina State Government’s commitment to improving the welfare of its workforce.

The governor urged workers to use this opportunity to further contribute to the state’s growth and development.

Civil servants across Katsina have welcomed the announcement, lauding the state government for addressing their concerns and prioritizing their welfare amidst economic challenges.

Share

Please follow and like us: