Katsina Farmers Receives Farming Equipment From FG

The Federal Government has donated hundreds of farming equipments and chemicals to farmers in Katsina State.

The equipments were donated to boost farming activities during the wet and dry seasons. Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, announced the distribution on behalf of the federal government.

Kyari made the announcement during the launch and distribution of farming items procured and donated to farmers by the state government.

He identified items donated to the farmers to include 4,000 pieces of water pump machines and 4,000 units of sprayers.

Other items are; 4,000 liters of insecticide chemicals, 4,000 liters of selective herbicides and 4,000 liters of non-selective herbicide.

The rest are 4,000 units of organic fertilizer and 4,000 units of hermetic storage bags. The minister said the donated items would augment what the state government is doing to develop agricul tural sector in the state.

