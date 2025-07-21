Katsina Doctors Threaten Strike Over Salary Adjustments

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Katsina State chapter, yesterday threatened to go on strike over a purported Federal Government circular on salary adjustments for medical and dental professionals.

In communiqué issued by Chairman Muhammadu Sani-Abubakar and Secretary Yahaya Salisu-Sodangi after the body’s their State Executive Council (SEC) meeting in Katsina, the doctors expressed disappointment with the issue.

They said: “It’s grossly inadequate, misleading and a flagrant violation of the spirit and letter of agreements reached during the collective bargaining process between the NMA and the government.

“We hereby reject the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC)’s circular on review of allowances for medical/dental officers in federal public service.

“The NMA demands urgent government withdrawal action and fulfilment of all our demands. “We cannot guarantee a non-disruption of health services if our demands are not met,” the association warned.