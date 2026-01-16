Katsina Disburses N45.8bn Gratuities To 14,560 People – Radda

Katsina State Governor Dikko Radda yesterday said the state government had so far paid a total of N45.8 billion as life and death entitlements to 14,560 beneficiaries from its inception to date.

The amount covered the State, Local Governments and Local Education Authorities (LEAs) workers. The governor made the disclosure yesterday in Katsina, at the flag-off of the ‘Last Payment of N21 billion Accrued Liability of Life and Death Gratuities’ up to Octo- ber, 2025.

He said: “All in all, the sum of N45.8 billion was approved and released for payment to 14,560 beneficiaries from the State, LGs and Local Education Authorities (LEAs).”

Radda said the present administration had taken step towards reforming pension administration in the state by signing into law, the new contributory pension law, 2025.

He added: “This reform aligned with global best practices, designed to streamline pension management, eliminate administrative bottlenecks, ensure prompt payment of gratuities and pensions, and restore public confidence in the system.

“Under the new arrangement, Katsina State Pension Bureau will oversea the Contributory Pension Scheme, while the old pension will continue to operate under the management of Katsina State and Local Governments Pension Transition Board until all existing beneficiaries exited the system.”