Katsina Consultative Forum Brainstorms On Taming Poverty

The Katsina Consultative Forum (KCF) has conducted a dialogue where experts discussed poverty and proffered solutions for its eradication in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the dialogue, which was the second one organised by the forum had the theme: “Strategies for Poverty Eradication in Katsina State”.

Earlier, the KCF Chairman, Alhaji Aminu Abubakar-Danmusa, highlighted some of their activities to include radio interactive sessions and campaigns against drugs and substance abuse.

He added that a town hall meeting for ward and village heads on the dangers associated with drugs abuse on youths was also conducted during the year, among other activities.

Abubakar-Danmusa said that they now focused on poverty eradication with a view to making the youths more responsible and contribute positively to the development of the society.

In his remarks, rge Chairman of the occasion, who is also the Wazirin Katsina’, Sen. Ibrahim Ida, called on the stakeholders to acknowledge the level and gravity of poverty in the state.

