Katsina Collaborates With NGX Group To Unlock Market Potential

In a move poised to reshape Katsina State’s economic trajectory, the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX Group) hosted the Executive Governor, Dr. Dikko Umar Radda, underscoring a shared commitment to leveraging the capital market for sustainable development.

The high-profile engagement signaled an intent to deepen collaboration, mobilise investments, and drive economic transformation through innovative financial instruments.

Welcoming the governor and his delegation, Alhaji (Dr.) Umaru Kwairanga, Group Chairman of NGX Group, commended Katsina’s ambitious development agenda, emphasizing the capital market’s role in financing long-term infrastructure projects.

“The strategic roadmap set by Katsina State reflects a strong commitment to structured and sustainable development.

The capital market serves as a vital enabler, providing access to financing that will drive industrialization, infrastructure expansion, and overall economic prosperity,” Kwairanga stated.

Governor Radda reinforced this perspective, highlighting his administration’s focus on innovative financing mechanisms such as Sukuk bonds, infrastructure bonds, and green bonds.

“Katsina State is poised for accelerated economic transformation, and partnerships with institutions like NGX Group are essential in realising our vision.

“By deepening our engagement with the capital market, we can unlock funding for critical infrastructure, drive industrialisation, and generate employment for our people,” he affirmed.

Temi Popoola, Group Managing Director/CEO of NGX Group, reiterated the Exchange’s mission to modernise Nigeria’s financial markets through technology and innovation.

“We are building an Exchange that extends beyond traditional securities trading. By leveraging technology, we are enhancing market accessibility, attracting capital, and creating new investment opportunities.

