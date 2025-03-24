Katsina CJ Frees 91 Inmates

Share

In a bid to ease overcrowding in Katsina’s correctional centres, Chief Judge, Justice Musa Danladi, has granted bail to 91 inmates and discharged four others during a jail delivery exercise .

This initiative, held at the Medium Security Custodial Centre, marked the first quarter jail delivery for 2025.

Justice Danladi explained that the freed inmates were recommended by the Sub-Committee on Decongestion of Correctional Centres, taking into account factors like age, health conditions, and the length of time spent in detention.

Some have been held without trial for years, while others were granted bail on compassionate grounds. The Chief Judge also announced that moving forward, the names and photographs of released inmates would be documented for future reference.

He however urged the freed individuals to avoid re-offending, warning that they may not receive such an opportunity again.

Katsina State’s Controller of Corrections, Umar Baba, praised the initiative for reducing overcrowding and tension in the facilities.

He also appealed to judges and magistrates to consider non-custodial sentences to further alleviate pressure on the state’s correctional system.

