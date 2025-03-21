Katsina Chief Judge Frees 95 Inmates

Share

The Chief Judge of Katsina State, Justice Musa Danladi, yesterday granted bail to 91 inmates and discharged four during a jail delivery exercise.

Speaking at the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Katsina Old, the Chief Judge said the move is aimed to reduce overcrowding in correctional facilities across the state.

He disclosed that the released inmates were recommended by the Sub-Committee on Decongestion of Correctional Centres for various valid reasons.

According to him, some inmates were released due to age, prolonged detention, or serious health conditions that warranted their freedom on compassionate grounds.

Danladi announced that, henceforth, details and photographs of released inmates would be documented for reference and tracking purposes.

He urged the freed individuals to obey the law, warning that repeat offenders may not receive similar opportunities in future.

The Controller of Corrections in the state, Mr Umar Baba, thanked the Chief Judge, saying the exercise greatly benefited correctional centres in Katsina.

He stated the jail delivery exercise helped manage inmate population, reduce tension within facilities, and improve the reformation process.

Baba appealed to judges and magistrates to apply non-custodial sentencing to ease congestion in correctional centres. Such measures, he said, would support reformation, rehabilitation, and reintegration of inmates into society as law-abiding citizens.

