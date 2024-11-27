Katsina Budgets N682bn For Fiscal Year 2025

Share

Katsina State Governor, Malam Dikko Umaru Radda, has presented a budget proposal of N682, 244,449,513.87 to the state House of Assembly.

The proposed budget allocates N157, 967,755,024.36, representing 23.15 per cent for recurrent expenditure and N524, 274,694,489.51, representing 76.85 per cent for capital expenditure.

The 2025 budget represents a significant increase of 40 per cent over the previous year, totalling N200, 535,619,501.61.

Radda in his presentation breaks down the top allocations with Education given the lion share of 14 per cent that is (N95, 995,873,044.70).

Agriculture and Livestock Development came second with 12 per cent of the budget that is (N81,840,275,739.70), Works, Housing, and Transport 10 per cent (N9,684,806,758.56), Rural and Social Development 9 per cent (N58,728,146,293.72), Water Resources 8 per cent (N53,832,219,322.46), Environment 7 per cent (N49,835,521,799.25), Health 6 per cent (N43,881,752,172.75) and Internal Security and Home Affairs 3 (N18,938,508,746.95) (3 per cent), Others 31 per cent (N230,759,902,908.71).

The governor expressed satisfaction with the overall performance of the 2024 budget. He disclosed that key achievements of the 2024 budgets to include improved access to basic services boosted the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), successful initiation and implementation of the numerous projects across various sectors, contributing to the state’s development.

He also highlighted the government’s success in addressing security challenges, stating that bandits have been pushed to the fringes and normalcy has been restored to many local government areas.

