Katsina Bizman Urges Adebayo To Contest For President In 2027

A politician and businessman based in Daura area of Katsina State, Nalado Usman Yusuf, has called on the presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 2023 general election, Prince Adewole Adebayo, to re-contest in 2027.

Adebayo, an Ondo State– born lawyer, businessman and public affairs commentator, has remained loyal to the SDP after the 2023 elections despite reported overtures from other political parties.

Describing him as a politician to watch ahead of the 2027 polls, Yusuf said his experience and background were enough reasons for him to present himself again to voters in 2027.

He said Adebayo’s continued allegiance to the SDP underscores his reputation as a principled politician, rather than a roving aspirant in search of an electoral ticket.

He noted that his consistency and personal wealth suggest he is driven more by a desire to reform the country than by personal gain.