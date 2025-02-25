Katsina: Bandits Kill 3, Loot Houses In Community Attack

Share

Bandits launched a deadly attack on Domar Gidan Sule community in Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State, killing three people, looting several houses, and rustling a large number of livestock.

This was contained in a post by security analyst Bakatsine on his official X formerly Twitter) handle yesterday. According to the report, the attack occurred late Sunday night.

“Yesterday night, bandits attacked the Domar Gidan Sule community. They killed three people, looted several houses and rustled large numbers of livestocks during the at tack,” he wrote.

Similarly, on Sunday bandits attacked the Rimaye community. Rimaye is a community under Kankia LGA of Katsina State. As of the time of filing this report, security forces were yet to release an official statement regarding the incident.

