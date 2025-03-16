Katsina Animal Rearing Project To Promote Economic Growth – Don

Share

The launching of the Animal Rearing Programme by the Government of Katsina State has been described as a bold step aimed at stimulating Socioeconomic Growth and Development.

Recently, Governor Dikko Umar Radda of Katsina State launched an innovative project – the distribution of goats to less privileged members of the community.

In a statement, Ibrahim Sani Kait, who is the administrative secretary at the Institute of Education Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, explained that this initiative aims to empower the most vulnerable segments of society, promoting self-sufficiency and financial stability.

Kaita, a renowned Development expert and University Administrator, hailed the project as a game-changer, capable of lifting the state out of abject poverty.

“This program will not only create employment opportunities for women and youth but also help eradicate social vices that have plagued our communities for far too long,” he said.

Animal rearing has long been recognized as a vital component of economic growth and development.

In India, for instance, the livestock sector has grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% from 2014-15 to 2020-21, contributing significantly to the country’s GDP.

Similarly, in Katsina State, the distribution of goats is expected to have a ripple effect, stimulating economic activity and improving the overall well-being of the population.

The importance of animal rearing cannot be overstated. It provides a source of income, employment, and food security, particularly for rural communities.

In addition, Kaita noted that animal rearing promotes biodiversity, helps maintain ecosystem services, and supports sustainable agriculture practices.

However, he advised that as the state embarks on this ambitious project, it is essential to acknowledge the challenges associated with animal rearing, including diseases, feed and fodder scarcity, and inadequate policy support.

He suggested that the government must ensure that careful planning, effective implementation, and stakeholder engagement be strictly adhered to for the success of the project.

According to him, the benefits of animal rearing can be harnessed to drive economic growth and development.

Kaita pointed out that there has been a ready-made market at the global market, especially in Africa and the Middle East.

He commended the initiative, saying that the distribution of goats to less privileged members of Katsina State is a visionary step towards promoting economic growth and development.

“As the state embraces animal rearing, it is poised to unlock the potential of this vital sector, improving the lives of its citizens and securing a brighter future for generations to come,” he said.

