Katsina: 14-Year-Old Girl Stages Kidnapping Of 4-Year-Old Sister

Share

A 14-year-old girl has confessed to staging the kidnapping of her 4-year-old sister in Katsina State, alongside three accomplices, according to the Nigeria Police Force.

Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi, disclosed in a statement on Saturday that the Katsina State Police Command uncovered the plot following a complaint lodged on February 20, 2025, by one Alhaji Badamasi Bala of Madaci Yan Nono Quarters.

According to Adejobi, the teenager conspired with three others—aged 25, 19, and 16—to abduct her younger sister. Shockingly, the older sister stayed with her sibling at a hideout to give the impression that they had both been kidnapped.

“The 14-year-old girl remained in hiding for four months with the 4-year-old child before eventually resurfacing. Upon interrogation, she confessed to orchestrating the kidnapping,” the statement said.

All suspects have since been arrested, and the 4-year-old girl was rescued unharmed and reunited with her parents, Adejobi confirmed.

In a related development in Nasarawa State, police operatives intercepted a suspected arms trafficker along the Giza–Kadarko Road in Keana Local Government Area following credible intelligence.

Adejobi said the suspect, who was riding an unregistered Bajaj motorcycle, abandoned the vehicle and fled into a nearby bush upon sighting the police. A search of the motorcycle led to the recovery of one AK-47 rifle, two magazines, and 45 rounds of 7.62x39mm live ammunition.

“These coordinated operations reflect the Nigeria Police Force’s determination to curb criminal activities through intelligence-led strategies and community collaboration,” Adejobi noted.

He added that the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, continues to urge members of the public to remain law-abiding and support the Police with credible information.

Share