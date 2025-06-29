Veteran Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw, has heavily criticised young Nigerians, particularly men, for age-shaming women who are out of age describing them as “Old”.

In a video shared on her social media page, Henshaw condemned the recurring practice of mocking women, saying it is a worn-out tactic that reflects ignorance and immaturity.

The actress questioned the hypocrisy of the trend, pointing out the irony in how many of those who insult others over age are the same people who celebrate longevity by wishing others a long life on their birthdays.

Speaking further, she stated that ageing is a privilege that not everyone gets to enjoy, emphasising that those who mock others for growing older clearly fail to understand the true value of life.

She said: “It’s always the young men. When they want to insult you, the first thing is to call you ‘old woman.’ Is that supposed to hurt me?

Do you people want to die young? Because you wish people long life, yet you use age as an insult. Make it make sense.

Nobody can shame me. Ageing is a privilege. The peace and confidence that comes with age? That’s real freedom.”

Watch the video below: