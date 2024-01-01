Kate Henshaw Reveals Why Genevieve Distance Self From Her, Other Colleagues

Veteran Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw has shared insights into her recent renewal of friendship with her colleague, Genevieve Nnaji.
Speaking in a recent interview with popular media personality, Chude Jideonwo, Kate Henshaw opened up about the complexity of her enduring friendship with Genevieve.
Kate admitted that she had a little dispute with Genevieve in the past, adding that the rekindling of their connection recently took place on the set of a Netflix production.
Explaining further, she noted Genevieve’s tendency to distance herself from her and other colleagues.
Kate also drew a comparison, likening Genevieve to the popular American actress, Angelina Jolie, who was known for navigating the movie industry independently.
Watch her speak below: