Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw and social media influencer and comedian Anita Asuoha, popularly known as Real Warri Pikin, have joined other activists in condemning the reported assault of women in Ozoro community in Delta during a traditional festival.

A disturbing video showing a group of men attacking women; allegedly for violating festival restrictions—has sparked nationwide outrage, particularly among youths and social media users, with many calling on the government and the Nigeria Police Force to take decisive action.

Social media platforms have since been flooded with reactions, as influencers and concerned citizens decried the violence meted out to women.

The footage, which showed women being harassed and molested, has once again highlighted the dangers faced by women and the girl-child in the society.

Reacting via her social media page, Henshaw expressed deep anguish, appearing visibly emotional as she described how disturbed she felt watching the incident.

Similarly, Real Warri Pikin, in a viral video, questioned societal and cultural norms that appear to target women. “Why is culture always against women? Why is the society always against women? Why is the world against women?” she asked, lamenting the continued vulnerability of women in the face of harmful traditional practices.

Other commentators, including Hero Daniels and Solomon Buchi, described the incident as shameful and barbaric, expressing disbelief that such acts could occur publicly in 2026 without intervention.

However, the leadership of Ozoro Kingdom has responded, pushing back against what it described as misleading reports surrounding the incident.

In a statement signed by the President General, Chief Berkley Asiafa, and Secretary General, Prince Obaro Egware, the kingdom acknowledged that misconduct occurred during the Alue-Do Festival held on March 19, 2026, but denied claims of rape or widespread atrocities.

According to the statement, the festival; hosted by the Uruamudhu Community; is part of a long-standing cultural tradition associated with fertility rites and symbolic practices believed to bring blessings to childless couples.

The leadership explained that a traditional ritual involves playfully dragging married individuals without children and covering them with sand as part of the symbolic exercise.

However, it admitted that some youths took advantage of the occasion, deviating from cultural norms and engaging in acts that led to the harassment of two young women.

“There were no cases of rape,” the statement emphasised, describing such claims as false and damaging. The kingdom added that security agencies were alerted promptly and investigations are ongoing.

While defending the cultural relevance of the festival, the leadership condemned the misconduct, describing it as unacceptable and inconsistent with the values of the people.

It also assured that those responsible would be held accountable and that measures would be put in place to prevent a recurrence.

The statement further urged the public to avoid spreading unverified information, warning that misinformation could harm the reputation of longstanding cultural practices.

The incident has reignited debates about the place of certain traditional rites in modern society, especially as growing public scrutiny continues to challenge practices perceived as harmful or outdated.