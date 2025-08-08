Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw has strongly criticised the handling of the recent airport security breach involving Fuji legend King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, popularly known as KWAM 1.

The incident, which occurred on Wednesday at Abuja’s Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, saw KWAM 1 allegedly violating aviation security rules while attempting to board a ValueJet flight.

Reports claim that the singer tried to board with an alcohol-filled flask, refused security checks, spilt the drink on an airline staff member, and even attempted to block the aircraft on the tarmac.

Following the incident, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) intervened, recommending that the Inspector-General of Police prosecute KWAM 1 and place him on a no-fly list.

ValueJet crew members involved in the situation were also suspended pending investigations.

Reacting to the controversy on X, Kate Henshaw expressed frustration over what she described as Nigeria’s culture of “Anyhowness” and preferential treatment for celebrities.

She questioned how a passenger could be allowed to stand so close to an aircraft that was ready for takeoff without immediate repercussions.

“How is a passenger allowed to stand so close to an aircraft whose doors have closed, engine started & it’s ready for takeoff?

“If na ordinary Nigerian like me, agenda go agend. Make us continue to move like we are in the zoo, pls! It suits us,” she wrote.

The NCAA has petitioned the Attorney-General of the Federation and the IGP, insisting that the matter be taken seriously to maintain the integrity of Nigeria’s aviation security.

The scandal has sparked heated conversations online about celebrity privilege, aviation safety, and the need for stricter enforcement of security regulations.