Kate Henshaw Loses Mum

Renowned Nollywood actress and Public Relations Officer of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Kate Henshaw has lost her mother.

The AGN President, Emeka Rollas made the announcement in a post on his official Instagram page on Saturday, March 2nd.

This is coming at the time he was confirming the sudden demise of Nollywood actor, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu.

Rollas, in his post, described the passage of Henshaw’s mother as a “sad day” for the AGN.

He wrote; “Sad Day for Actors Guild of Nigeria. Kate Henshaw lost her mother earlier today.”