Kate Henshaw Commends Funke Akindele’s Doggedness

Veteran Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw, has commended the doggedness of her colleague, Funke Akindele, despite failing in some aspects of her personal life.

New Telegraph recalls that Funke Akindele’s first marriage to a businessman Adeola Kehinde Oloyede on May 26, 2012, didn’t last as they divorced within a year, citing irreconcilable differences.

Her second marriage was in 2016, to a Nigerian singer, JJC Skillz, of which they welcomed twins in 2018.

However, JJC Skillz confirmed his divorce from the movie star in June 2022.

The movie star also engaged in Nigerian politics in 2022 under the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as Lagos State Deputy Governorship candidate, but failed.

However, in a recent interview with media personality Chude Jidonwon, Kate Henshaw said Funke has remained resilient and dogged, irrespective of her challenges.

Kate said she is thankful to God that Funke didn’t allow her personal life to distract her from achieving tremendous success in her career.