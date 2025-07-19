Veteran Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw has taken to her social media page to celebrate her birthday on Saturday, July 19, with gratitude, grace, and joy.

Accompanied her post with a touching caption, the beloved actress and fitness enthusiast shared a radiant photo of herself thanking God for the journey so far.

The post reads, “Thank you to the King of Kings, I am still standing only because of Your grace and mercy, I choose joy and gratitude till the end of my days. Cheers to another year loaned.”

Kate’s post has sparked warm wishes and admiration from fans, colleagues, and admirers across the entertainment world, many celebrating her strength, timeless beauty and positive spirit.

Known for her energy and long-standing contribution to Nollywood, Kate continues to be a beacon of excellence and inspiration to many.

Happy Birthday to a Queen who carries grace with power.