Kate Henshaw Backs Natasha Amid Trial With Akpabio

Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw has commended the senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti, for her courage amid her ongoing dispute with Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

New Telegraph recalls that it all started on Thursday, February 20, 2025, after the two senators clashed at the plenary session over seating arrangements.

Following the confrontation, the Senate referred Natasha to its Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions for disorderly conduct during the plenary session.

Speaking in an interview on Arise Television, Natasha accused Akpabio of targeting her after she refused his sexual advances.

On Wednesday, March 5, 2025, Natasha submitted a sexual harassment petition against the Senate president during plenary.

Reacting to the development, Kate Henshaw applauded Natasha for not allowing the outdated narratives about the importance or roles of women to prevail.

Sharing Natasha’s picture on her Instagram page, the actress declared the Senator her “Woman Crush Wednesday” (WCW), stating that “Women, like children, are to be seen and not heard.”

Henshaw wrote: “WCW: @natashaakpoti. We forget so readily how far we have come. We forget our lineage, history, and strength. We are told we are weak, spineless, and can to think.

“We accept the new role foisted on us, the subtle submission imposed by religion, society, and tradition.

“They tell us we can’t govern, we can’t rule, we can’t make our own decisions. They tell us to shut up and sit down. Women, like children, are to be seen and not heard.

“Do you not know that in nearly all species, the female is much more deadly than the male? We are the offspring of countless women warriors!”

