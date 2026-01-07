Kasuwan Daaji Massacre, Nat’l Disgrace –Ex-IPAC Chair

Former Chairman of Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) Chief Peter Ameh, said the massacre in Kasuwan Daaji is a disgrace to any nation that professes to safeguard the lives of its citizens.

Ameh in a statement yesterday, condemned the silence of President Bola Tinubu over the matter, and said the president behaves as “though the victims mercilessly slaughtered in broad daylight are not citizens of the Nigeria he leads.

“This is an utter disgrace—the most appalling tragedy to befall any nation in the 21st century.” He regretted that the president “has shown absolutely no compassion or empathy for those who suffered in this horrific atrocity.”