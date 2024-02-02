Kastina to Use Irrigation for Job Creation

The Katsina State Government says it will intensify efforts at providing irrigation farmers with inputs and extension services to boost agricultural productivity and create jobs for the people. The Managing Director, Katsina State Irrigation Development Authority, Alhaji Abdulkadir Mamman-Nasir, communicated this while briefing newsmen on the mandate of the newly created authority on Tuesday in Katsina.

He said that the authority was created in October, 2023 to improve dry season farming and increase agricultural productivity. According to Mamman-Nasir, the government will use irrigation to touch lives of all and sundry as 95 per cent of the population is farmers. He said that the government would collect data from all stakeholders in order to enhance their operation and serve the farmers better.

“As from next week, we will meet with all stakeholders in irrigation circle like the local government chairmen, irrigation farmers, traditional institutions, youths and women groups, among others.” The managing director said that the authority would also visit irrigation sites to assess their functionality or otherwise, with a view to making them efficient.

The managing director said that the government would sink tube wells where necessary to ensure enough water for irrigation in the state. He said that they would give more emphasis to extension ser- vices to strengthen the capacity of the farmers for enhanced productivity.