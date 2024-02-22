Kastina Police Rescue 332 Rustled Cattles, Foil Bandits

The Katsina State Police Command and Katsina Community Watch Corps (KTCWC) on Thursday said they successfully neutralised suspected armed bandits and recovered 332 rustled animals.

This was contained in a statement issued on Thursday by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Abubakar Sadiq Aliyu.

The joint operation, according to him, was directed towards the infamous bandit boss Babayo’s Burdugau bandit camp in Malumfashi LGA.

Commissioner of Police Aliyu Musa stated that the operation represents a significant victory in the ongoing war against banditry, even though specifics about the number of bandits neutralised are still unknown.

READ ALSO:

“The raid recovered animals and neutralised bandits, significantly reducing the threat these criminal elements pose to our communities,” CP Musa said.

The Commissioner did reveal that the success did not come without a cost: during the raid, one vigilante group member and one member of the KTCWC died, and one police officer was hurt but is now recuperating.

CP Musa sent his sincere condolences to the families of the fallen officers and prayed for the officers’ souls to rest.