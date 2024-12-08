Kastina Police Foil Two Kidnap Attempts, Rescue 20 Victims

Share

The Katsina State Police Command on Sunday disclosed its operatives foiled two separate kidnap attempts and rescued 20 kidnapped victims in Jibia and Faskari Local Government Areas of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Abubakar Sadiq, said the first incident occurred on Saturday, December 7, 2024, at about 19:00 hours at Kwanar Makera along the Katsina–Magamar Jibia road in Jibia LGA.

A group of armed bandits, wielding dangerous weapons such as AK-47 rifles, opened fire on a moving vehicle, attempting to abduct the occupants.

However, operatives of the command attached to the Jibia Divisional Police Headquarters, acting on a tip-off, swiftly responded and engaged the bandits in a gun duel, forcing them to abandon their mission and flee the scene with gunshot injuries.

All ten occupants of the vehicle were successfully rescued unharmed.

Correspondingly on the same day at about 20:30 hours at Marabar Bangori, along the Funtua–Gusau road in Faskari LGA, suspected armed bandits laid an ambush on a motor vehicle carrying passengers.

The command’s operatives, alerted to the situation, quickly mobilized and stormed the scene, engaging the bandits in a fierce gun duel. Due to superior firepower, the bandits abandoned their heinous plan and fled the scene, with all the passengers successfully rescued. Unfortunately, one of the rescued victims was rushed to the hospital due to severe assault inflicted on him by the assailants. The victim is currently responding to medical treatment.

