Kastina Police Arrest Suspected Terrorism Financier

Kastina State Police Command has said it arrested a suspected terrorism financier, Aminu Hassan, for allegedly aiding armed bandits terrorizing Danmusa Local Government Area and its environs.

The Command’s spokesman, Abubakar Sadiq, made this known in a statement issued on Tuesday, saying the 25-year-old suspect hailed from Dundubus village in Daja Local Government Area of the state.

According to him, the arrest is part of the major breakthrough recorded by the Command in the fight against terrorism, kidnapping, and banditry in the state.

The exhibits recovered from the suspects include 14 pairs of military uniforms and one police uniform, which are reasonably believed to be intended for delivery to the armed bandits for their criminal operations.

The Police spokesman noted that the suspects had during the interrogation, confessed to the commission of the offence, adding that, they would soon be charged to court upon the conclusion of the investigation.

