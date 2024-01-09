Over 850 bottles of Various alcoholic beverages have been seized in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State by the State Hasbah Board.

Aminu Usman, the Board’s Commandant who led the operation on Sunday in collaboration with the government officials said the board seized alcoholic drinks that were reportedly intercepted in a vehicle and from local vendors.

Usman emphasized the state government’s commitment to eliminating immoral actions and asked locals to help identify sites where such acts occur.

He asked the public to assist the Hisbah in establishing a more ethical environment in the state