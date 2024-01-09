New Telegraph

January 9, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
January 9, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Metro & Crime
  3. Kastina Hisbah Confiscate…

Kastina Hisbah Confiscate 850 Bottles Of Alcohol

Over 850 bottles of Various alcoholic beverages have been seized in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State by the State Hasbah Board.

Aminu Usman, the Board’s Commandant who led the operation on Sunday in collaboration with the government officials said the board seized alcoholic drinks that were reportedly intercepted in a vehicle and from local vendors.

READ ALSO:

Usman emphasized the state government’s commitment to eliminating immoral actions and asked locals to help identify sites where such acts occur.

He asked the public to assist the Hisbah in establishing a more ethical environment in the state

Tags:

Read Previous

German Legend, Franz Beckenbauer Dies At 78
Read Next

Court fines FG N100m over breach of Emefiele’s fundamental rights