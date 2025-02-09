New Telegraph

February 9, 2025
February 9, 2025
Kassia Reacts To Zicsaloma’s Nose Surgery

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV star, Kassia Sule has subtly reacted to the transformation of Nigerian skit maker, Zicsaloma following his nose surgery.

New Telegraph recalls that Zicsaloma recently travelled to Turkey for a rhinoplasty procedure, which also came with a complimentary facelift.

However, his healing process has since sparked conversations online, with many reacting to his new look.

In a subtly response to a video showing Zic’s post-surgery phase without mentioning his name, Kassia took to her X page to advise women about vetting their partners before marriage.

READ ALSO:

She wrote; “Before you say ‘I do,’ make sure to ask for a throwback photo from 10 years ago! With all these surgical upgrades, you need to know who you’re really signing up for.

“You don’t want to be left wondering why your kid looks like a stranger. Check the receipts before the vows.”

"Before saying I do, ask for..." - Kassia subtly reacts to Zicsaloma's nose surgery
Her statement immediately ignited a debate, with many connecting it to Zicsaloma’s cosmetic procedures, while others argued that personal choices about one’s body should not be scrutinized.@amaramma10 reacted, “You are being mean right now. This is not nice at all.”@bello_mosun added, “Very important o, before we start hearing stories that touch.”Meanwhile, Zicsaloma remains unbothered by the buzz surrounding his transformation, confidently flaunting his new look.
