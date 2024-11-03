Kassia Celebrates 31st Birthday In Grand Style

Share

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 9 “No Loose Guard housemate, Kassia has taken to her social media page to celebrate her 31st birthday in grand style with introspection and gratitude.

On her birthday celebration, Kassia, received lavish gifts from fans to mark a new begining with overwhelming love and support.

Taking to her Instagram page, Kassia shared a video showing her scribbling on a car windshield with a glass scriber.

READ ALSO:

Kassia radiated poise and sophistication as she elegantly inscribed her new initials on the car’s rear windshield.

She further customized plaque emerged, inscribed with her new age, with a radiant smile.

Her post reads: “Happy 31st birthday“,

Fans and well-wishers flooded the comment section of Kassia’s post with heartfelt wishes as she begins a new chapter.

Watch the video below:

Share

Please follow and like us: