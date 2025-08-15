Kashimawo Premieres In London

‘Kashimawo’, the exciting stage play inspired by the life and legacy of the late Nigerian business magnate, publisher, and politician, MKO Abiola, will make its international theatrical debut at the Iconic Shaw Theatre in London, UK, this October 4th and 5th 2025, its main promoter, Duke of Shomolu Foundation, UK (DOSF-UK), has announced.

The play, which is being produced by influential actress and producer, Tayo Elesin, under her Elesin Productions platform, would see the very important play which depicts the life and times of the winner of the June 12 elections and giant personality Chief MKO Abiola displayed.

A statement signed by Chantal Edgar for DOSF-UK noted that ‘Kashimawo’ “already has the backing of Mr. Kola Abiola, son of the late business mogul and immortal leader.” Kashimawo played to uproarious reception at its debut showing at the Agip Recital Hall, MUSON Centre, Onikan, Lagos, with the larger Abiola family in attendance.

The DOSF-UK further noted that the beauty of Kashimawo “is it’s wild pull out from the life of MKO who inspired the play to the confusing mischief of the gods as they seemed to play a different kind of game with the life of this ‘poor ophan’.”

The statement also mentioned that all previous ticket holders to DOSF plays can also use same tickets for Kashimawo if they so wish as they would all be contacted by the theatre in such regards.

Kashimawo follows the very successful showing of ‘Awo’ which also played the same venue to massive crowds and huge critical acclaim. Kashimawo would be the second after the aforementioned ‘Awo’ in a series of historical expositions designed to bring these historical productions into Europe and the diaspora.

The Duke of Shomolu Foundation an associate firm of DOSF-UK is one of Africa’s leading theatre production house with one of the richest theatrical portfolios on the continent.

With 33 huge stage plays and over 200,000 physical attendees in productions hat have seen it run in local cities like Lagos, Abeokuta, Uyo, Abuja, Ekiti, Benin, Arochukwu, Ikenne, Warri to mention a few, the franchise is today one of Nigeria’s biggest. “Already such iconic Nigerian and International brands like First Bank Nigeria, LEMFI.

Datamellon, Cruxstone, Unified Payments to mention a few have lined up as sponsors.” Prof Rasaki Ojo Bakare who will be just finishing as Festival Director of the Ekiti International Theatre Festival is expected to direct the play which will feature veteran theatre personality, Biodun Abe, in the lead role leading a robust international cast.