Kaseke Was Devoted to Marketing African Tourism as Single Destination, Says Runsewe

Otunba Segun Runsewe, President, Nigeria Golf Federation (NGF) and also President, World Craft Council, Africa region, has expressed shock over the demise of karikoga Kaseke, who was the longest serving Chief Executive Officer of Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA). Kaseke, who suffered from stroke attack in 2018 and retired from ZTA in 2021, died at the age of 62. Kaseke, was also Vice President, Africa Tourism Initiative, a loose federation of tourism chief executives from Africa formed at the World Travel Market in 2007, with Runsewe, then Director General, Nigeria Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC) now Nigerian Tourism Development Authority (NTDA), as president.

In a condolence message to the family of kaseke, the government and people of Zimbabwe, Runsewe recalled the dedication and commitment of Kaseke to the dream of bringing the entire African countries together to form a huge bloc in marketing African tourism to Africans and the world as a single destination. ‘‘Together, kaseke and I were determined to change the perception of African tourism under the African Tourism Initiative.

He was my deputy, a very great pan Africanist and tourism giant. ‘‘Kaseke was humble and unassuming, willing to see through the dream of Africans visiting Africa and taking the advantage of our rich culture and history to change our narratives at world tourism expositions, which we did together across the world,” Runsewe recalled with nostalgia. Runsewe urged the government and people of Zimbabwe to give the late tourism pathfinder a hero’s burial as he gave his all not only to tourism development in Zimbabwe but to the entire African continent, which he believed should not play a second fiddle as global travel and tourism destination marketing and promotion.

‘‘I will personally miss kaseke. He was a reliable and dependable partner, a lover of African cultural tourism. May God rest his soul in peace and give his family and the government and people of Zimbabwe the fortitude to bear his passage. Africa has lost a great son,” Runsewe stated further.