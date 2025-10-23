Karu LG Imposes Dusk-to-Dawn Ban On Commercial Motorcyclists

The Chairman of Karu Local Government Area in in Nasarawa State, Barr. Abubakar Aliyu Madaki, has imposed a dusk-to-dawn restriction on the movement of commercial motorcycle riders within the area, with immediate effect.

The directive follows the killing of a commercial motorcyclist, identified as Ibrahim Taylor, 30, who was allegedly shot dead by a vigilante during a heated argument on Wednesday evening at New Nyanya Junction.

According to a statement issued by the Council Secretary, Dr. Abraham Ekpo, the measure is aimed at restoring and maintaining law and order across the local government area.

“The general public, especially motorcycle riders, are hereby advised to comply fully with this directive, as appropriate enforcement measures will be in place,” the statement said.

Dr. Ekpo added that the restriction became necessary after the violent incident, stressing that the council would take firm action against defaulters to prevent further breakdown of peace.

Confirming the development, the state chairman of Okada Riders, Yahaya Jibrin, explained that the altercation began when local government task force officials engaged some riders over ongoing data capturing for proper identification, leading to the fatal shooting of one of their members.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Ramhan Nansel, also confirmed the incident, stating that the victim was shot with a locally fabricated gun by a vigilante member during the dispute.

He said the victim was pronounced dead at a medical centre in Maraba and assured that normalcy has been restored while efforts are ongoing to identify and arrest the culprit.