Kartel Energy Powers Over 150,000 Homes, Businesses

Chief Executive Officer of Kartel Energy Limited, Mr. Ola Ogunsemowo, has said the company has powered over 150,000 homes and businesses and plans to expand its reach through strategic partnerships and the launch of the Kartel Energy Academy.

According to a statement on Monday, he emphasized Kartel’s commitment to delivering innovative, sustainable energy solutions in Nigeria.

He said: “We engineer and build for the Nigerian context, considering the unreliable national grid and frequent power outages.”

Speaking during the launch of two innovative products, Ensky Solar and the GenixGreen & Luxxwatt Lithium Battery Series he said the company, a Nigerian original equipment manufacturer (OEM), is committed to delivering reliable, sustainable, and clean energy solutions in the country.

He explained that the products were unveiled in Lagos at the Powerelec Nigeria Exhibition 2026, marking a major milestone in the company’s mission to provide sustainable energy solutions tailored to Nigeria’s unique needs.

Ogunsemowo said the Ensky Solar range offers high-quality, affordable, and durable solar street lights with advanced features like motion sensors, integrated solar panels, and high-brightness LED bulbs.

“These street lights boast impressive features, including 48-hour battery life, IP65 weather resistance, and 6,500-lumen brightness, with prices starting at competitive rates and warranties ranging from 2–3 years.

“Also, GenixGreen and Luxxwatt are Kartel Energy’s specialised power-technology brands, collectively addressing advanced battery and energy-storage needs across residential, commercial, and industrial segments.

“Both brands are built around high-performance lithium battery technology but are deliberately positioned to serve different power demands and use cases in Nigeria,” he said.

Ogunsemowo explained that GenixGreen focuses on high-voltage battery systems up to 768V, engineered for commercial and industrial (C&I) applications.

These, he said, include factories, industrial facilities, estates, institutions, and large developments where high load capacity, scalability, and intelligent power management are critical.

According to him, GenixGreen systems are designed to support large energy demands while significantly reducing reliance on diesel generators.

He explained that Luxxwatt, on the other hand, is focused on low-voltage lithium systems designed for homes, SMEs, retail outlets, clinics, schools, and small- to mid-scale institutions.

He added that its solutions prioritise stability, durability, and affordability, making dependable clean energy accessible for everyday Nigerian use.

“Together, GenixGreen and Luxxwatt complement Ensky Solar by covering the full spectrum of power-conversion and storage needs, ensuring Kartel Energy can deliver tailored energy solutions from entry-level residential systems to large-scale industrial deployments.

“With these launches, the company reinforces its position as a leading provider of sustainable energy solutions in Nigeria, addressing the nation’s pressing power needs.

“The company has built nationwide trust through the deployment of solar inverters, lithium battery systems, and solar panels engineered to perform efficiently under local grid instability, voltage fluctuations, and high ambient temperatures,” Ogunsemowo said.