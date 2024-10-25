KarryGo, Qoray Mobility, RTEAN To Boost Transportation Sector With Electric Tricycles

Share

To transform Nigeria’s transportation landscape, KarryGo Transport Technology Company, Qoray Mobility, and the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) have partnered to deploy 10,000 units of Qoray Teak electric tricycles over the next 12 months.

The landmark partnership agreement, executed in Abuja, aims to reduce dependence on fossil fuels, decrease carbon emissions, and provide a cleaner, safer, and more sustainable last-mile transportation solution for millions of Nigerians highlighting the need for energy security and clean mobility to support the growth of an agile economy.

Over the next 12 months, 10,000 Qoray electric tricycles, accompanied by advanced charging and swap infrastructure and seamless payment solutions, will be deployed nationwide, providing much-needed relief to transport operators and passengers.

This ambitious initiative aligns with the Federal Government’s energy transition plan and demonstrates the partners’ deep commitment to sustainable development.

Notably, The Alternative Bank’s financing of this project underscores their endorsement of innovative, viable solutions that drive positive change, further solidifying the partners’ collective efforts to transform Nigeria’s transportation landscape for a greener, more sustainable future.

Co-founder of KarryGo Trans – port Technology Company, Damola Akindolire, said that the transportation industry was a critical component of the Nigerian economy and the operations of the sector have been impacted by the rising cost of petrol.

“Therefore, our partnership with a key stakeholder such as RTEAN and its members who control over 70 per cent of the transport sector is a major landmark deal and marks the beginning of the energy transition and provision of mobility technology for the Nigerian transport sector,” he said.

Also speaking to the development, CTO and Co-founder of Karrygo Transport Technology Company, Ayomide Daniels, emphasised the lack of mobility technology infrastructure required to take the transportation sector from potential to realisation for the betterment of the economy.

According to him, “We are playing a key role in this space by building and deploying technologies built on the premise of blockchain, clean energy, Internet of Things to facilitate the payments and movement of people and goods across the country in record time and securely, and in doing so also helping respective government agencies with critical data needed for the improvements of the transportation sector and the security of passengers and goods across the country.”

