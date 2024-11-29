Karma Punishing Mbappe, Petit Blasts

Share

Former Arsenal player, Emmanuel Petit, has claimed that his countryman, Kylian Mbappe, is suffering from the effects of karma.

According to him, the France international’s poor form at Real Madrid is due to “karma”. This followed the former PSG attacker’s failure to score in Real Madrid’s 2-0 defeat to Liverpool in Champions league at Anfield on Wednesday.

Mbappe was held down by the Reds’ defenders, as he took just one shot from open play. The former Monaco star had the chance to score from the penalty spot, but missed as his effort was saved by goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

Mbappe has been able to net just three goals in his last 10 games in all competitions for Real Madrid Speaking about his poor run of form, Emmanuel Petit said to After Foot RMC, “He’s been waiting for years to make the move to Real Madrid.

But, you know, there’s also karma. “I believe in that kind of thing — spiritual stuff. I’m a big believer in karma.

When you keep doing things that irritate people, eventually, they all start turning against you. “And then, somehow, everyone ends up wanting the same thing: to see you fail.”

