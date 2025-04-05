KARL HALA: We’re here to better hospitality industry in Nigeria

Share

…commits to making Abuja Continental Hotel flagship brand

Two years after acquiring the former Abuja Sheraton Hotel, which was one of the leading international hotel chains in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, NIPCO Plc has commenced the process of transforming the hotel through a phased upgrade and renovation of its facilities and services to make it a flagship brand.

NIPCO Plc, through its 22 Hospitality Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary, acquired a majority stake in Capital Hotels Plc (CHP), owners of Abuja Sheraton Hotel. Before that historic deal it has acquired the former InterContinental Hotel Lagos from the Milan Group. The hotel is now known as Lagos Continental Hotel.

At the point of acquiring the former Abuja Sheraton Hotel, the group expressed the desire to disrupt the hospitality market by transforming the hotel into a hotel of first choice through premium and high-end facilities and services.

Besides, the group also set its sights on upscaling skill sets in the industry through the setting up of hospitality academy to be known as CHP Hospitality Academy.

True to its promises, the group has flagged off this twin projects, first is the ongoing renewal of Abuja Continental Hotel. Karl Hala, a renowned hospitality expert and facility manager, who over the years had garnered vast experience on the Nigerian hospitality industry and left his mark working in some of the top hotels across the country, is the Group General Manager of Continental Hotel (Lagos and Abuja). He spoke on turning the brown field into green field.

Excerpts:

On the remodeling of Abuja Continental Hotel

We’re here to better the hospitality industry and to show this by example. Of course, we want to bring back the legacy of the former hotel.

So that Abuja itself can say it does have an Abuja Continental. It does have a landmark place which is comparable beyond and it is from its own power of status being the capital, being the government, being the body which is there to look after this wonderful country.

We are here to deliver on that. So from the major part you have 14 hectares of land; you have three towers, atrium towers where each of them in a nutshell has 200 rooms each. You have almost two and a half thousand square metres of convention in the Ladi Kwali Hall where we are building on because we believe we will turn this into a congress centre.

Abuja is the place to meet. It doesn’t matter from which direction. We want to be there for that.

We have added three extra dimension rooms already. We converted the two casinos into meeting rooms and there was an Elephant Bar before it was converted. We’re going further in tower two where there were gallery of shops and the Papillion Restaurant.

Papillion Restaurant is being converted into a breakfast place, meaning all the terraces outside and everything will be available for a full food and beverage delight and all the shops opposite will be turned into conference rooms as well.

Basically, if you want to create something, you don’t have to meet in Oslo and elsewhere or go for a weekend in Dubai. Abuja is the spot. That’s where you go. That’s trendy. That’s cool.

That’s where the real people are. So, with the transformation of the new guest rooms in tower three, which we will also convert into Abuja Continental Hotel and Suites.

You’ve seen the second entrance we’re building, it is monumental. We’re actually delivering on the new facades outside with the orange colour to make the hotel stand out. As you can see the entire hotel will be tiled in this colour.

So, from towers one, two, three you can walk. You can sit. We will delight everybody with areas where you can meet, sip a coffee, be different, chill yourself, and welcome your guests.

We’re going to the lobby redesign which is happening as well. We have a new gym. It is so modern and you still lose weight and get fit. We’ve built extra courts, paddle courts and pickle courts. Paddle is the fastest growing sport in Africa and Europe.

So we’re going to have more areas for our customers to meet and greet their friends and colleagues and business associates. It’s going to be good. So we’re going to have three active lobbies in the next tower.

Time frame to deliver on the transformation

Like any industry, the hospitality industry is becoming day-to-day changes. Trends in food and beverage, in new linen, IT, recreation, wellness, all of that.

It is constant and you will see because even when we’re finished, we are not finished. It never stops. It’s evolving.

On the concept of the new rooms

It is modernity within an atmosphere where you feel you have arrived. You have a touch of home. You can touch it with a bit of work or just relax.

It’s not tightening in. It has an open aura. You feel easy.

When you see the designs in the old days, it was dark, dark, dark. Now, it’s bright, it opens up. Basically, when you arrive in the room, it’s cool.

You can do whatever you’re there for. The bathroom design simply creates more space. It has an openness.

Of course, you can close it if you wish. It is an open feeling.

When you come home to your home, you feel home, right? So, we basically want to help you. Your home, your second home, whichever one you get in. That’s this.

Plans for MICE

That’s what we’ve just done. We refurbished almost 3,000 square metres. Major investment.

We put it to a standard, so I don’t have to go to any countries. To Cape Town, Barcelona, wherever they are. You can come here.

You have the space and we cater for them. The best of audiovisual, of spacing, of large gatherings of breakouts, of boards.

And there’s a lot required because of governmental conditions for their meeting spaces. You have a lot of high-level meetings. Conventions.

Gatherings, whichever way, it goes together internationally. That’s why we added extra space.

Enhancing performance of personnel

Our people, that’s our biggest asset. It’s not the building or anything. It’s all our people.

That’s why our key focus is there. And development is a big thing. By the way, it’s evolving.

It never stops. So we have internal trainings, which is between both hotels. Our training teams.

We have direct trainings for each hotel. We have programmes online, very sophisticated, which is used not just by us, but of course, also the international partners, everybody. Going into whichever training’s direction, whether it’s how to serve a cup of tea, or how can I strategically approach a client?

We had a transformation training where we brought third parties in for facilitation.

But having said all that, we are also working in the direction of setting up an academy, which we are working within the basic operations of the hotel, which means in service, in kitchens, cleaning, housekeeping, and then anything with guest relations. We are working already with a number of institutions, so this is in the process now.

We will develop you. We’ll give you the base, and from then onwards, we will develop you further. So you will have a career path.

It’s important that you feel that you have taken up a profession. It will take me somewhere. So, to express it in a different way, you know, the country itself works on diversification from gas and oil, beyond gas and oil, which focusses primarily at the moment sort of in transport, the creative scene, agriculture, and of course, hospitality.

And with the academy, what we want to achieve is that you go in and you say, no, I don’t have to send my children to Lausanne (Switzerland), I give them a Lagos hotel school. So that’s where we want to go. So now we take it step by step.

We’re talking with quite a number of partners, business schools, really great academic levels, Nigerian top level. We also know we need certain other inputs, but we do have the interest and are very enthusiastic about the response from the Ministry of Education. I think that’s super cool.

You see, this is good. That’s the way we can go with it. You have 100 million youth at least below 20 years.

On balancing the investment to avoid pressure on revenues

You have to have a business plan. This business plan will justify your investment. Business plan goes into the right direction, right investment is coming in.

Business plan is now then taken to task with your performance and your deliverance.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

