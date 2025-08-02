Karl Hala: Nigeria Sits On Tourism Gold Yet Chooses To Wear Borrowed Crown

…says Nigeria is not only rising but ready to lead

BusinessDay Newspaper recently held the second edition of its annual tourism conference, with the theme; People, Culture and Infrastructure: Building inclusive tourism models for Nigeria’s growth.

Held at Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos, the conference attracted impressive attendees and speakers from across the tourism sector. One of the speakers was the Group General Manager of Continental Hotels Group (Lagos and Abuja Continental hotels), Karl Hala.

In his captivating presentation, Hala, who is a versatile and experienced hotelier, with many years of experience of the Nigerian hospitality market, drew attention to the imperative of developing the industry, with focus on building people and legacies that would propel the industry to the global stage.

While commending the organisers for the platform and the opportunity offered him to share his insight, he disclosed in clear terms his dedication to Nigeria’s development and belief in the potential of Nigeria as a global leader.

Saying, ‘‘it’s a honuor to be here today — not just as a hotelier or a speaker — but as someone who deeply believes that Nigeria, our Nigeria, is not only rising but ready to lead.

‘‘Let me begin with something bold: Nigeria is not what the world thinks it is. And that — is our greatest opportunity.’’

The untold story of Nigeria

He then went on a historic voyage as he dissected Nigeria as the original cradle of humanity. This is as he queried; ‘‘What if I told you that Nigeria is the real cradle of humanity, with ancient Nok terracotta art, powerful kingdoms like Benin and Oyo, and over 250 ethnic groups, each with rich customs, music, crafts, and languages?

‘‘What if I told you we’re sitting on tourism gold — yet choosing to wear a borrowed crown?

‘‘We look to Turkey, Egypt, even South Africa, admiring their visitor numbers and glossy tourism adverts. But let’s be real — Egypt and Turkey have faced years of unrest, yet still lead Africa and the Middle East in tourism inflow. Why?

‘‘Because they own their narrative. They’ve branded their heritage, elevated their culture, and sold a compelling story to the world.

‘‘ Now, ask yourself: Why not Nigeria?’’

The perception trap

While many Nigerians, including the government hold the view that the rising spate of insecurity is the greatest challenge to the country and its tourism market, Hala believed otherwise, stating, ‘‘Our biggest barrier isn’t insecurity. It’s not infrastructure. It’s perception.

‘‘People hear “Nigeria” and think risk. But I say: Nigeria is energy, hustle, creativity — and vibe.

‘‘Where else do you find a nation where tradition and tech walk hand-in-hand, where a Fulani herdsman’s cattle can be geo-tagged, and a Nollywood director is shooting films on a mobile phone?

‘‘Where else does every day feel like a celebration of culture, connection, and resilience?’’

Hospitality is our fastest route to development

For him, the route to addressing the challenge of insecurity and economic downtime, is focusing on tourism and hospitality, saying, ‘‘the hospitality and tourism industry is not just an economic sector — it’s a national amplifier.

‘‘Let me speak from the frontline. At Continental Hotels Nigeria, we operate two five-star hotels in Lagos and Abuja, over 1,000 rooms, state-of-the-art convention centres, and host guests from across the world daily. What we see is clear:

‘‘When a guest feels welcome, safe, and inspired — they become an ambassador for Nigeria.

‘‘Tourism contributes just 4.5% of GDP in Nigeria — compared to 8.6% in South Africa, and 9.2% in Kenya. Imagine what’s possible if we tap into just 10% more of our potential?’’

The real superpower – Nigerian youths

One topic that is dear to Hala and for which he is committed and ready to pull all stops to promote, is that of the development of Nigerian youths, equipping them with proper education, training, and certifications that offer prospect of a flourishing career.

He sees this segment as the real superpower of Nigeria, disclosing, ‘‘now let me tell you a secret: Our youth is Nigeria’s unknown superpower. Over 60% of our population is under 25. That’s not a statistic — it’s an army of dreamers, doers, coders, chefs, guides, entrepreneurs, artists.

‘‘We need to train them not just to follow jobs — but to create industries. From culinary tourism to adventure travel, from digital nomad hubs to heritage restoration — the future is theirs.’’

To put the tourism sector on the winning side, he outlined what he referred to as building inclusive tourism models: Community-owned lodges in Osun or Cross River; Local guides trained in eco-tourism in Taraba; Cultural festivals in Zaria, Enugu, Ibadan — marketed globally; and Smart partnerships between hotels, tech, and youth platforms.

People, culture, infrastructure

Furthermore, Hala outlined the role of people, culture and infrastructure, which he referred to as pillars in building a thriving tourism and hospitality economic.

People: Train. Upskill. Empower. Let’s stop waiting for foreign models and build African solutions for African dreams. Our people must own tourism, not just serve in it.

Culture: Heritage is not just art in a museum — it’s music in our streets, stories in our palaces, food on every corner. Celebrate it, digitise it, export it.

Infrastructure: Yes – We need better roads, airports, policies and competitive visa regulations — yes. But we also need better thinking. Invest in experiences, not just buildings. Imagine a tourism innovation hub in Lagos, a culinary institute in Calabar, a heritage trail from Ife to Kano.

Rally and inspire

He gave a call to action as he charged the people; ‘‘let’s stop waiting to be chosen. Let’s train harder, act bolder, dream bigger. Tell the world not just that Nigeria is open for tourism — but that we are the future of travel.

‘‘We are not the underdog. We are Africa’s heartbeat. And the world needs to feel it.’’

He concluded his insightful and stimulating presentation by tasking the people: ‘‘Let’s build something unforgettable.’’