Karl Hala: At Continental Hotels, We’re Committed To Service, Product Excellence

Continental Hotels As Brand Leader in Nigeria

Karl Hala sits atop two of the most priceless hospitality property in Nigeria: Lagos Continental and Abuja Continental. Over the years, the two hotels have solidified their positions in the market space as leading properties, with Lagos Continental standing tallest in the country.

Not just in terms of its majestic and masterpiece architectural design, which is about the tallest building in Lagos, but in its well-positioned facilities and excellent service delivery culture.

There is nothing that gladdens Hala more than the fact that Continental Hotels is the brand leader in the country. However, getting to the top and taking the heat, he said has not been a walk in the park, but rath- er a product of vision, tenacity, hard work and commitment.

Picking up the narration, he said; ‘‘you can consider us as the brand leader in Nigeria with the largest number of rooms in the mega cities of Abuja and Lagos. I believe that going back over the last couple of years we have scooped the recognitions from our Nigerian institutions as having the leading brand and teams.

‘‘But that of course is not from anywhere. It’s a gradual build up, it’s a lot of people management, motivation, inspiration, guest satisfaction, service delivery. And very importantly, I believe is always the safe feeling one has to have and then deliver.’’

Abuja Continental

Over the past couple of months, Abuja Continental has been under- going transformation, a broad-based transformation that is witnessing reconstruction of its facilities in line with the vision of the owners to make it a befitting hotel of international repute for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja. Hala elaborated more on the ongoing renewal, saying; ‘‘we just introduced our new Tower Two Wing A, with deluxe rooms. It’s a step above our superior rooms.

‘‘Of course, we upgraded the amenities, and I believe the looks and feel have become more contemporary, with the Nigerian touch. ‘‘It’s important for us because we have shown that we are reinforcing Abuja as the capital of serious business meetings and international events.

‘‘And it’s a big beginning because we want to compete on the international level, not just locally. We are welcoming personalities of global stature. ‘‘All choosing Continental Hotels as their home in Nigeria. I believe it’s the validation of both cities (Lagos and Abuja), the recognition from beyond our borders. I think we’re on the right track.’’

Lagos Continental

Speaking of Continental Lagos, he said a lot is being done to reposition the hotel by improving on its offer- ings giving that its level of clientele is on the rise, prompting the current wave of development of the hotel’s facilities and service delivery culture.

He explained further; ‘‘Because of the high demand that we have experienced over the last couple of years, we are now turning into improving the level of services and exclusivity. ‘‘Because that’s what Nigeria is all about. And because of who we are here, as a landmark since 2013, when it opened till now, we want to set the next step. ‘‘So the patronage is good. Now we want to make it great.’’

Nigeria is on the Rise

Hala observed that there is a wave of investment and development across the country’s landscape, with Abuja and Lagos in the lead as many investors, particularly Nigerian Diaspora, making huge investment in the country. This new development, he said is a welcomed one, disclosing with gladness that Continental Hotels is rising and wants to be at the heart of the development.

‘‘Abuja and Lagos are rising. And of course, Continental Hotels, we are proud to be in the heart of it. To be in the heart of this transformation means the world to us,’’ he said. Adding, ‘‘Diaspora Nigerians are coming back to invest, there’s confidence in the country.

I went the other day to Banana Island, and I said, I’ve never seen this many constructions in Lagos. And that is, taking it from my layman terms view, a very positive sign. ‘‘It means there’s investment. So, we are going with investment. We are leveling up where we are.’’

Commitment To Product And Service Excellence

For him, what makes any hotel outstanding is it commitment to product and service delivery. This commitment, he said is the driving force for him and his team at Continental Hotels, saying; ''we have a commitment to excellence. We want to improve this. Service excellence, product

He believes strongly in the pow- er of education and to this end, he is pushing from all fronts the setting up of Continental Hotels Academy, which will be dedicated to providing hospitality education to the teeming Nigerian youths, which according to him, are the superpower of Nigeria economy.

Equipping this superpower especially through hospitality education by showing them the career and growth path in hospitality, is very essential for Nigeria to realise its economic potential as a leading country in Africa and the world. He disclosed that work on the academy has advanced geometrically as it is set to open in the second quarter of 2026. He is working on a multi-level partnerships, with different partners, within and outside Nigeria.

Some of these partners include the Federal Ministries of Education, Labour and Employment, UN agencies like the International Office of Migration (IOM). Speaking further on it, he said, ‘‘it’s an immense task. It’s highly satisfying to go through and especially to see this superpower of Nigeria, which is Nigeria’s youth, over 100 million youth power.

‘‘That’s the unknown power force we want to develop further because you can’t hide from Nigeria. Nigeria is there to lead. It’s the education, the knowledge, and to make Nigerians proud of where they are. So that’s going to happen. ‘‘One of the things that we are looking at now is the actual teaching personnel. So, that’s the next step. We are working together with our partners on that.’’

One thing that Hala is very confident of is the fact that with the academy, Nigerians don’t need to go to places like the Hotel School in Lausanne, Switzerland, Hague or London because the academy of his dream will be at par with these institutions and compete with any hospitality academy in the world.

Taking the lead in Detty December Ahead of Detty December, where the hospitality and tourism market in Nigeria welcomes exponential in- flow of guests, particularly from the Diaspora, Hala said Continental Hotels is primed to welcome the guests, noting that the two hotels are in the lead when it comes to Detty December offerings. ‘‘We are the December rush,’’ he declared with a sense of pride. Adding, ‘‘we have been running a full house since years for December. So, we are there and it is just for us to see and elevate the business.’’

Lagos Continental, he said is the place to be this December, as he declared the readiness of the hotel to host the visitors expected to flood the city. ''We are more than ready and we are actually spearheading it with others,'' he said.

Making Lagos Continental first choice

He disclosed that Continental Hotels has a growing clientele base, saying, ''we have excellent clientele,'' while stressing that the objective is to make Lagos Continental, the number one hotel and a place of pride for people in Lagos.

Excellence, and that is where we are going. ''So, we have just recruited a new training manager in Abuja and the primary task is to reinforce service culture and communication. Our service culture, while being there, is sort of distracted by whatever happens around us.

We need a level of this understanding that starts from the top, because the waiters will always do whatever they're being told to do. ''But the top has to understand how we approach the different service expectations from our clientele.''

We need a level of this understanding that starts from the top, because the waiters will always do whatever they’re being told to do. ‘‘But the top has to understand how we approach the different service expectations from our clientele.’’ Big on technology On the technology side of the business, Hala disclosed, ‘‘we are partnering with a top international technology company.

We are deploying Wi-Fi in both properties and it’s a huge investment and the first one in Africa and in Nigeria. ‘‘It is an enormous part of what we are offering and we are very proud of that because that means that you are connected.’’ Promoting life style Besides, Hala stated that the hotel is deep in promoting life style culture because hospitality is about life style especially in the area of wellness.

To this end, the hotel is in- vesting heavily on transforming its culinary offerings, infusing it with healthy ingredients and menus that significantly promote wellness. The hotel gymnasium is anoth- er area of focus in the promotion of life style, as it is technologically driven, with modern equipment that is of world standard.

According to him, ‘‘it is about technology, and innovations, but the key focus still remains the personal touch. That means you don’t just land in a gym and you think I’m going to kill myself. ‘‘No. We make sure you’re going out there and feel inspired, re-energised.’

Continental Hotels Academy

