Karimi Unveils Digital Learning, CBT Centre In Kogi West

Senator Sunday Steve Karimi, representing Kogi West in the National Assembly, has unveiled a state-of-the-art Digital Learning and Computer-Based Tests (CBT) Centre at Titcombe College, Egbe, Yagba West Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The facility, described as a “world-class centre designed not just for examinations, but for the future of learning itself,” is equipped with 288 computers, a 45kva inverter supported by 90 solar panels, a 40kva generator, and Starlink high-speed internet.

It also features two 85-inch smart TVs for digital tutorials, a fully air-conditioned and ventilated hall, and clean water systems with gender-sensitive restrooms.

Karimi said the project was aimed at bridging the gap in digital literacy and preparing students for a competitive future.

“This centre opens a new chapter for students to acquire ICT skills, access digital knowledge, and level up to global standards, right here in Kogi West. Exposure, access, and opportunity remain the key to unlocking the greatness in every child. Education must go digital and our children must not be left behind”, he said.

The initiative aligns with Karimi’s broader push for educational empowerment, following his recent ₦100m bursary scheme that benefitted 1,000 students across the 85 wards of Kogi West.

Earlier this year, he also extended educational support to students across the three senatorial districts of Kogi State through a ₦300m scholarship programme.

Beyond education, Karimi has championed critical constituency interventions, including the construction of more than 70 new solar-powered boreholes, rehabilitation of over 50 others, provision of 16 transformers to communities facing prolonged blackouts, and the commissioning of Kogi West’s first Forward Operating Base in Egbe to strengthen security in border communities.

Since his election to the Senate in 2023, Karimi has also carved a niche at the national level, sponsoring bills such as the proposal to restrict the Central Bank’s Governor and Deputy Governors from partisan politics, and serving on key committees including Finance, Appropriations, Petroleum (Upstream), and Banking.

The Titcombe College project, which also modernises the institution’s old library into a digital learning hub, is seen as both a symbolic and strategic intervention — marrying Karimi’s personal history as an alumnus of the school with his vision of a technology-driven future for Kogi West students.