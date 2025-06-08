Karimi Pledges Continued Service To Kogi West Constituents

Share

Senator Sunday Karimi, representing Kogi West Senatorial District in the National Assembly, has reaffirmed his commitment to delivering democratic dividends and fostering development across the district.

Speaking during a media parley in Lokoja to mark his second year in office, Senator Karimi highlighted his achievements, ongoing projects, and plans to further uplift his constituents.

“I remain committed to bringing more developmental projects and democratic benefits to the people of Kogi West,” he stated.

Karimi revealed that he has sponsored over ten bills, including an amendment to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Act, with many progressing through various legislative stages. He has also moved more than 30 motions addressing critical national and regional issues.

On infrastructure, the lawmaker disclosed that several projects are underway across Kogi West. These include the provision of transformers and solar-powered streetlights to over 500 communities, and the rehabilitation of more than 140 boreholes to enhance access to potable water in Lokoja, Kabba-Bunu, Yagba East, and Yagba West.

He added that road projects valued at over ₦2 billion are ongoing across the senatorial district to improve connectivity and ease transportation challenges.

In the health sector, Senator Karimi cited the construction of a cottage hospital in Edoo, Lokoja Local Government Area, as one of his key interventions. He also noted his personal investment in regional security, including the establishment of a Forward Operations Base (FOB) along the Kogi-Kwara border to combat criminal activities.

“I spent over ₦750 million on this security project out of love for my people,” he stated.

The senator also unveiled a range of empowerment initiatives, including the disbursement of ₦100 million to women across the district and an additional ₦60 million to other beneficiaries. He said 1,000 students from Kogi West had also received scholarships totaling ₦100 million.

In a bid to support educational advancement, Karimi announced the construction of a new Computer-Based Test (CBT) center in Yagba, estimated at over ₦250 million. He said the center—equipped with 250 laptops and complete with fencing and facilities—would become operational within the next three months.

Further expressing his support for education, the senator pledged ₦300 million in bursary awards for students across Kogi State, in solidarity with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s support group.

Commending President Tinubu’s administration, Karimi said the President is addressing inherited national challenges effectively.

“The President is doing well. We must continue to support his administration to ensure Nigeria progresses,” he remarked.

Senator Karimi emphasized that his focus remains on service delivery rather than publicity.

“I do what I do out of the fear of God and a genuine desire to serve my people,” he said.

